Supervisor wants documents from employee complaint investigation

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss and take possible action to direct staff to obtain and release all documents, backup materials and exhibits from an investigation into employee complaints against Mohave County Development Services and building department operations.

The board is scheduled for its regular meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

The board was informed of the investigation into the employee complaints at its Aug. 20 meeting, when a small synopsis left more questions than answers about the investigation, Supervisor Buster Johnson said.

The investigation was done without formal board approval. Due to the subject matter and parties involved in the complaint, the investigation should have been brought to the board before the county hired an independent investigator to look into the matter, Johnson said.

He has tried several avenues since the Aug. 20 meeting to obtain the backup documents from investigators, all to no avail.

“This complaint, the matter in which the investigation was all done and the fact that the Board of Supervisors is being denied all content involving this investigation does not sit well with me,” Johnson said.

In other items of interest on the board’s agenda:

• Approve using Mohave Educational Services Cooperative contract with Educational Services Inc. of Scottsdale to execute the employment agreement for County Manager Mike Hendrix at an estimated amount of $178,034, which translates to an annual salary of $154,875. Also, the county would pay Arizona State Retirement System 10.53 percent, or $16,308, with 70 percent of the funding coming from the county administration, 20 percent from engineering and 10 percent from the TV improvement district. The total with the contract, ASRS contribution and administration fees is $194,342. The item was continued from the Nov. 19 meeting so newly elected Supervisor Ron Gould could review it.

• Election of the chairman and vice chairman of the board to be effective Jan. 1 for the calendar year 2019.

• Discuss concerns over the county election process and e-poll book vendor. Mohave County contracted with Robis Inc. in 2016 to be the vendor for electronic poll books. Voter registration was told they would be able to upload data after the election. However, when the county recorder went to upload the data, she received several errors.

• Direct staff to bring back to the board within 30 days the legal qualifications for each member currently sitting on the Building Code Advisory Board. Supervisor Johnson said he had several constituents complain to his office that several members of the board don’t meet the qualifications under Arizona law.