Uber carjacking co-defendants plead guilty

KINGMAN – The Las Vegas Uber carjacking case involving two people, Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt and Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, could be coming to a close now that both have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting judgement and sentencing.

On Friday, Williams-Gardner pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a non-dangerous felony, and aggravated assault as a non-dangerous felony. Based on the plea agreement signed by the defendant, she will serve 7 ½ years in prison.

Judge Billy Sipe told counsels that at the time of judgement and sentencing, he would be looking for justification as to why the dangerous designation was dropped from the charges in the plea agreement.

Nevitt pleaded guilty to four felonies including two counts of kidnapping, theft of means of transportation and aggravated assault on Nov. 25 in the court of Judge Billy Sipe. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

Nevitt and Williams-Gardner were accused of carjacking a Las Vegas Uber driver and another passenger in a pool ride and ordering the driver to head toward Arizona in May.

According to law enforcement reports, the Uber passenger and driver were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam. The vehicle, at this point driven by Nevitt, later collided with a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street. No one on the bus was injured.

Nevitt’s judgement and sentencing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Dec. 4, and Williams-Gardner’s for 4 p.m. Jan. 8.