A Harmonious Year: After winning sixth place at the state marching band contest, the Kingman High School musicians are focusing on concert season

Marching season is over, but that doesn’t mean band students are putting away their instruments just yet. Now comes concert season and they have to prepare for those competitions as well.

The Bulldogs have been marching to the beat and performing against other schools all over Arizona.

The Kingman High School band wrapped up its 2018 marching season when it competed at the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association and brought home sixth place Nov. 17.

Michael Schreiber, KHS band director, said it was their best performance yet and the band moved up a couple spots from last year when it took eighth place.

Not only did the band make progress at the state competition, but it also brought home third place at the Arizona Marching Band Association competition Nov. 10.

After half a school year of marching, Schreiber is happy with any progress the students make.

“There’s always places they can be better,” he said. “There’s always places I can be better.”

Students were pleased with moving up in rank at state. School staff and parents were also very excited to hear the great news.

Students don’t start the school year only practicing for marching season, they also have to learn concert band at the same time.

Schreiber said concert season is looking good and is excited for it.

“Every year it’s different. Every year it’s a completely new group,” he said.

Some of the bridges the band needs to overcome every year is learning how to play together as a team.

“To get them moving from 40 individuals into one, it’s a process,” Schreiber said.

He teaches his students how to work together as a team by instilling in them an understanding of when to not be the center of attention and let other students shine, how to listen, and how to fit into the big picture.

“It’s not about one person,” he said.

Schreiber knows he asks for a lot from his students because it’s more than just looking at a music note and pressing a button on an instrument.

“There’s so many things that go into it,” he said.

Students are constantly thinking. Did they hit the right note, is it the right pitch, are they matching their peers, are they playing too loud or too soft?

“They have to think of all these things in a fraction of a second,” Schreiber said.

He also tries to get his students not to compare from one season to another because each group of students is different.

“One of the things I do at the beginning of band camp is tell him ‘Last year was last year. You have to work hard again,’” Schreiber said.

His band students do just that regardless of what life throws at them. Schreiber said they had to constantly deal with situations happening outside of band like jobs, family and other school activities.

“They are resilient,” he said.

At the end, he hopes his students take what they learn from band, like life throwing things at you, and use it in their lives after they leave high school.

The band will also be competing for an opportunity to qualify for state during concert season. They will compete in February for that.

The first concert the band will be performing is its holiday concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St.