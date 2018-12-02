Kingman Photo | Donating to the K-9 foundation

Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation boardmember Butch Meriwether, left, proudly stands with MCSO Sergeant K. McCool and his K-9 partner Chase, Community Organization of Meadview (COM) Secretary Adrienne O’Keefe, and COM hostesses Cindy Kehoe and Rita Caldwell after the COM and residents donated $520 to the foundation. The K-9 foundation has a continuing need for donations for their ongoing effort to help support the MCSO K-9 Program. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/mohave-county-sheriff039s-office-k9s, or https://mcsk9f.com,. (Photo by Carrie Wastol, BLM law enforcement officer)