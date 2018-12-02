Kingman Photo | Honoring Their Heroes

The Kingman Police Department accepted a $700 check from 66 Auto Sales from their “Honoring Our Heroes” campaign last month. The dealership 66 Auto Sales donated $50 for every vehicle sold in October to heroes, local veterans, military, police and firefighter organizations. Donations were made to the Kingman Police Department Employee Fund, Kingman Fire Fighters Association, Jerry Ambrose Veteran’s Council, Tri-State Veterans and the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation. From left to right: Deputy Chief Evan Kunert, Sergeant Todd Foster, 66 Auto Sales Owner Renai Hill, Sales Associate Kevin Grant Jr., Internet Specialist/Sales Associate David Mowry, and Sales Associate Randy Brannon. (Courtesy photo)