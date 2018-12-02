Kingman Photo | Rotary Donates to WAHS

Becky Fawson, president of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club, presented Nicole Mangieli, Western Arizona Humane Society operations manager, and Lynn Kannianen, WAHS boardmember, a $1,700 donation check. The donation was obtained from tips received by the Rotary club at its Oktoberfest last month when five dogs and five cats were adopted out by the humane society. Mangieli and Kannianen spoke to the club on the humane society’s fundraiser, Whiskers and Wine, held at the Grand Events Center. The event was catered by Garlic Clove with beer and wine provided by Black Bridge Brewery, and live music by Buffalo Nickel. Proceeds will help defray the cost of maintaining the animal shelter. The average shelter cost for each animal admitted is $300, covering not only food and boarding but also parvo-testing, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, and microchipping. For more information on the humane society or to volunteer, call 928-753-2727. (Courtesy photo)