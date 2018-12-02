MCC students receive award just in time for the holidays

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College created a new award to help students pay for college.

The new Retention and Completion Initiative Award was recently awarded to 513 MCC students, and 154 of those were students from Kingman.

“This will help empower our students to succeed,” said Michael Kearns, MCC president. “The initiative focuses on assisting students with the basic need of paying for tuition and fees.”

The majority of the students awarded had not received federal financial aid or scholarships. The awards were disbursed through the Student Accounts Office.

Students received a call from representatives with MCC Connect, the college call center, to let them know that they have received the award and will see a reduction in their tuition account. Students were pleased, excited and grateful.

“We had one student tell us that her work hours had just been reduced significantly and she was worried about making her scheduled payment for tuition and fees,” Erica Dysart, MCC Connect manager said. “She was elated to be an RCI Award recipient because it ended her stress and allowed her to focus on a strong finish to the fall semester.”



Another student was overjoyed when she was told she was an RCI award recipient and called it a blessing, just in time for Christmas, Dysart said.