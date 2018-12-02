New council members to be sworn in Tuesday

KINGMAN – The citizens of Kingman will hear from newly-elected councilmembers and Mayor-elect Jen Miles, and Miles will make a special presentation to outgoing Mayor Monica Gates and councilmembers Vickie Kress and Stuart Yocum, at Council’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration building, 700 W. Beale St.

SueAnn Mello Keener, Deana Nelson, and Ken Watkins will be sworn in as City Councilmembers.

Work session

In addition to Miles’ special presentation, the work session will also include presentations on the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and on a potential ordinance for diversity and civil rights. City staff will report on the Fiscal Year 2019 first quarter financial review and sales and use tax collections.

Consent agenda

Council will consider approval of an intergovernmental agreement with Mohave County for the Court Automation Project at Kingman Municipal Court. The project includes equipment, services and resources needed to support and technically advance county courts. Estimated cost in Fiscal Year 2020 is about $37,800, with costs fluctuating up to about $38,400 through FY 2024.

Four job-order contracts for water and wastewater plant facilities construction services will be addressed. Expected work includes construction, maintenance and rehabilitation or repair of water and wastewater plant facilities and well sites. The City received six responses, and a selection committee selected four with which to negotiate contracts. Those four are Felix Construction Inc. out of Coolidge; I-CORP from Kingman; KE&G Construction of Tucson; and Schofield Civil Construction of Phoenix. Staff recommends a job order cap of $2 million to allow for additional flexibility in work procurement.

The sewer line via Jagerson Avenue, constructed in 1987, is in need of increased capacity, according to a 2016 Wastewater Master Plan study. Increased capacity is required to accommodate future growth, as the line is near or at capacity. Council could approve a professional services agreement with Sunrise Engineering for the project in an amount not to exceed $84,000 from the wastewater project fund.

Old business

Staff does not recommend approval of a resolution that would approve acceptance of a winning bid for the purchase of excise tax revenue obligations to finance the Fire Station 2 relocation project. As the 1 percent sales and use tax increase was repealed by voters in the general election, staff recommends that Council reevaluates capital project priorities. The resolution is for the approval of a bid from First Convenience Bank.

New business

There will be a public hearing on the rezoning of property on Slaughterhouse Canyon Road from residential single family 10,000-square-foot-lot minimum to residential single family 6,000-square-foot-lot minimum. The rezone, which could allow for a 47-home subdivision, was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission at its November meeting. The area in question is on the west side of south Slaughterhouse Canyon Road, south of Mission Boulevard. Granite Bluffs II, zoned R-1-10, lies to the west and Canyon Bluffs II, zoned R-1-6, is to the east. The ordinance requires a traffic impact analysis.

Another ordinance, regarding the passage of the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act, will go before Council as the City’s model city tax code needs to be amended to reduce the sales and use tax rate by 1 percent. It also requires future sales and use tax increases to go to the voters for approval.

Information provided by the City of Kingman