‘Roma’ named best film by New York film critics

NEW YORK (AP) – In what may be the just the first of many such sweeps, Alfonso Cuaron’s masterful, memory-drenched drama “Roma” dominated the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Thursday, winning best film, best director and best cinematography.

The overwhelming show of support for “Roma” by the critics group wasn’t a surprise. Cuaron’s film has been hailed as a masterpiece since winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It’s widely expected to contend for best picture, among other categories, at the Academy Awards, and Netflix has put its full weight behind an awards campaign. Cuaron made the black-and-white 1970s-set film based on his own upbringing in Mexico City, serving as his own cinematographer.

The critics voted Ethan Hawke best actor for Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed,” and named Schrader’s script best screenplay. Those wins provided yet another boost to Schrader’s anguished tale of a doubt-riddled pastor (Hawke), which took the same awards at Monday’s Gotham Awards.

The selections of critics groups like the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association often deviate from awards-season favorites.