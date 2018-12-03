Defendant arraigned in shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco

KINGMAN – Gerald Richardson, the 57-year-old Golden Valley resident arrested for the shooting death of Jessica Mae Orozco, was arraigned Wednesday in the court of Judge Kenneth Gregory.

Mohave County grand jurors indicted Richardson on one felony count of manslaughter, alleging that Richardson recklessly caused the death of Orozco on or about Oct. 27.

Richardson told detectives he was asleep on his couch when Orozco arrived to bring a child home from a birthday party.

He wasn’t expecting anyone and believed the person trying to enter his residence through the front door was an intruder. He fired one shot from a handgun that struck Orozco, who was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Richardson entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday and was remanded back into the custody of the sheriff following his arraignment.

The state has also filed an aggravation-addendum to the indictment alleging certain aggravators including the use or possession of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument during the commission of the crime, and that the victim or victim’s family suffered physical, emotional or financial harm as a result of the defendant’s alleged conduct.



In addition, the state has filed a subpoena for the Mohave County jail custodian of records to provide the court with audio and or video conversations between Richardson and visitors starting from his booking into the facility Nov. 15. Another subpoena is requested for telephone conversations, with the exception of those between the defendant and his attorney, for the same time period.

Richardson has a pretrial conference scheduled for 4 p.m. Dec. 26 in front of Judge Richard Weiss.