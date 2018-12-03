Horoscopes | December 4, 2018

Birthdays: Tyra Banks, 45; Jay-Z, 49; Marisa Tomei, 54; Jeff Bridges, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Check out opportunities, but don’t take a gamble on something that isn’t a sure thing. Negotiate on your own behalf and make changes based on common sense, not what someone else does.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Positive change will tweak your relationships at work and at home. Personal physical improvements will lead to compliments and a feeling of accomplishment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for the good in everyone, but don’t be too trusting. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Plan to do something that you find relaxing or inspiring. A day spent with someone you love will bring you closer together.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let an emotional incident turn into a no-win situation. Kindness and diplomacy are always better routes to take if you want to find a solution.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If someone exaggerates or is indulgent, walk away. Don’t feel you have to give in to someone pressuring you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set boundaries when dealing with people who tend to be pushy or critical. Concentrate on making personal changes that will improve the way you handle or earn your living.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Spend more time with people who pump you up, not those who bring you down. Allow yourself to let your imagination wander and your ideas to unfold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think big, but don’t lose sight of what’s practical. Question and fact-check before you proceed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to change your mind or to say no to someone who is trying to entice you into something you don’t want to do. Put your efforts into personal gains, physical improvements and jobs you enjoy doing.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can make a reasonable change, but don’t disrupt your world trying to reach the unattainable. Expect someone to use emotional meddling in order to twist your way of thinking.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Put some muscle behind your plans. Living within your means and doing what’s right and best should be your prime concerns.