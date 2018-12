May I suggest that our governor appoint Martha McSally to replace Senator Jon Kyle, who is a temporary senator. She has withstood the trial of a campaign and received almost 50 percent of voters’ approval already and would be an excellent choice as senator for the state.

I would be proud to have a battle-tested warrior who has fought our enemy and flown many combat missions over Iraq, and I would be proud to have two women senators representing our state in Washington, D.C.