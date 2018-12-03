Should You be Tested for Hepatitis C?

Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV). It is spread when blood contaminated with the virus enters your bloodstream. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County has the highest rate of hepatitis C in Arizona. Therefore, testing is highly recommended for people in our community who are at risk of the disease.

If untreated, HCV infection can cause serious liver problems—such as liver cancer or cirrhosis, which can lead to liver failure. Most people with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. Since many people can live with the virus for decades without symptoms, testing is critical so those who are infected can get treatment.

If you are a “baby boomer” (born between 1945 and 1965) you should be screened for hepatitis C. According to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control (CDC), baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C than other adults.

You should also be screened for hepatitis C if you have other risk factors resulting from possible contact with the blood of an infected person (see below).

Why are baby boomers at risk for hepatitis C?

According to the CDC, the reason that people born from 1945–1965 have high rates of hepatitis C is not completely understood. Most baby boomers are believed to have become infected within the period when hepatitis C transmission was the highest—from the 1960s through the 1980s.

Hepatitis C is primarily spread through contact with blood from an infected person. Baby boomers could have been infected from medical or dental procedures before universal infection control precautions were adopted. Others could have been infected from contaminated blood before widespread screening virtually eliminated the virus from the blood supply by 1992. Sharing needles or equipment used to prepare or inject drugs, even if only once in the past, could spread hepatitis C. Still, many people do not know how or when they were infected.

Who else is at risk for hepatitis C?

An estimated 3.9 million Americans are infected with the hepatitis C virus. About 75% may not be aware of their infection because they do not have symptoms. Anyone who has had contact with blood from an infected person is at risk of infection themselves.

In addition to baby boomers, people who may want to talk to their doctors about screening for hepatitis C include:

• Anyone who has ever injected or inhaled illicit drugs

• Anyone who has abnormal liver function test results with no identified cause

• Babies born to mothers with hepatitis C

• Health care and emergency workers who have been exposed to blood or accidental needle sticks

• People with hemophilia who were treated with clotting factors before 1987

• People who have ever undergone long-term hemodialysis treatments

• People who received blood transfusions or organ transplants before 1992

• Sexual partners of anyone diagnosed with hepatitis C infection

• People with HIV infection

• Anyone who has been in prison

Testing for hepatitis C

The only way to know if you have hepatitis C is to get tested. If you were born between 1945 and 1965 or have other risk factors for hepatitis C, talk to your doctor about screening. A simple blood test, called a hepatitis C antibody test, can tell if you have ever been infected with the hepatitis C virus.

If the results from the antibody test are positive, it does not necessarily mean you have HCV infection. Your doctor may refer you to an infectious disease specialist for further follow-up testing to determine if you have HCV infection and whether it has caused any liver damage.

Hepatitis C treatment in the Kingman area

As the only infectious disease specialist in the Kingman area, Dr. Jakaulla Khan meets a vital need in our community for treating hepatitis C. The treatment involves antiviral medications intended to clear the virus from your body. The goal of treatment is to have no hepatitis C virus detected in your body at least 12 weeks after you complete treatment.

Researchers have recently made significant advances in treating hepatitis C using new, “direct-acting” anti-viral medications. As a result, people experience better outcomes, fewer side effects, and shorter treatment times.

With his extensive expertise, Dr. Khan uses the latest medical advances for treating hepatitis C. Until recently, the cost of treatment was prohibitive. But now, most health insurers (including AHCCCS and Medicare) cover hepatitis C treatment.

For further information about hepatitis C, please contact Dr. Khan’s offi ce at (928) 681-8671.