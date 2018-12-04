KINGMAN – A recall of more than 12 million pounds of non-intact raw beef products possibly contaminated with Salmonella

Newport has been issued by JBS Tolleson, Inc. out of Tolleson.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall, which includes on-intact beef items such as ground beef, on Tuesday. For a full list of products subject to recall, which have the establishment number EST. 267 in the USDA mark of inspection, go to https://kdminer.com/.

JBS Tolleson recalled about 6.9 million pounds of raw beef products in October, also for possible Salmonella Newport contamination. This recall is a continuation of the one in October, and adds approximately 5 million pounds of raw beef products to the recall.

“The epidemiological investigation has identified 246 confirmed case-patients from 26 states with illness onset dates ranging from July 26 to Sept. 7, 2018. An additional 16 case-patients have provided receipts or shopper card numbers for the product trace back investigations,” USDA wrote in a press release. “Specific trace back for three case-patients have identified JBS Tolleson, Inc., EST. 267 ground beef products that were not part of the October 4, 2018 recall.”

The Food Safety and Inspection Service notes that some recalled product may remain frozen in customers’ freezers, and the meat should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers are “urged not to consume them.”

According to the USDA, consuming food contaminated with Salmonella can lead to salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illness. Common symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and a fever within 12 to 72 hours of eating the contaminated product. Salmonellosis can last from four to seven days, with most people recovering without treatment.

“In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness,” USDA hazards. “Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.”

Retail distribution lists for the products, when available, can be viewed at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers are advised to safely prepare their raw meat products, both fresh and frozen, only consuming ground beef once it’s been cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Other cuts of beef can be cooked to a temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooking beef to these temperatures to kill harmful bacteria is only possible by using a food thermometer.

Questions can be directed to the JBS USA consumer hotline at 800-727-2333. Additional information and resources are also available at http://askkaren.gov/, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854, and the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Information provided by the Food and Safety Inspection Service