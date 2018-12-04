Sheriff's Office: Agent got ill after exposure to substance

DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Authorities say they're investigating an incident in which a U.S. Border Patrol agent became ill after being exposed to an unknown substance during an encounter with a person suspected of being in the country illegally.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the agent was taken to a hospital after having a physical reaction to the substance in a package during the encounter late Monday in Douglas.

The Sheriff's Office says it and the Border Patrol would investigate the incident and that a hazardous materials team took control of a package for identification purposes.

No additional information was released.