Supervisors approve $4 million expansion of Kingman library

KINGMAN – The Mohave County District Library in Kingman has been approved for a $4 million expansion, with the contract awarded Monday to T.R. Orr to complete the design and construction of the library expansion.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors, sitting as the Mohave County Library District board, voted unanimously to authorize County Manager Mike Hendrix to sign any necessary documents for the contractor to complete the project.

Supervisor Hildy Angius said supervisors have been talking about the Kingman library office since she took office, and asked if the budget was sufficient for the project.

Kathy Pennell, director of Mohave County Library District, said she still has about $6.3 million in the library’s building fund. Supervisors approved $4.3 million with a caveat to keep $2 million in contingency.

The budget includes $66,000 payment for permits and fees, $43,000 for construction administration and $176,000 for project contingency all sourced to the library building fund.

Becky O’Brien, director of Mohave County Procurement Department, said the county issued the contract based on approval of the funds.

The county received five sealed bids for the project on June 11, 2018, and a selection committee evaluated and scored the submittals in accordance with building criteria. Three finalists were selected, and the two firms not awarded the contract were paid $8,000 each.

Angius asked if the project was an expansion of the existing facility or a completely new building. She noted that new libraries were built in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, and Kingman was the last of the county’s incorporated cities to get a new library.

It’s a scaled-down version of the original plan that will add about 25,000 square feet of space, Pennell said.

Supervisor Ron Gould wanted to know when libraries turned from providing books to providing internet service.

Pennell said it was in the late 1990s, and though she wasn’t director of the library district then, she said she assumes it happened here at the same time.

“I think Kingman is excited to have the library expanded and citizens will love it,” Supervisor Jean Bishop said.

The project includes renovation of the existing 27-year-old, 15,000-square-foot library building at 3269 N. Burbank St., and construction of an 11,500-square-foot addition. The new addition will accommodate space needs that are not being met at the existing building. Life expectancy of the new library building is 50 years.