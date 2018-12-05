ArtHUB Autumn show opens Friday

KINGMAN – The ArtHUB’s autumn exhibit “ReLANGUAGE” explores these forms. This exhibit is about human connection, and, at the root of it all, the primary tool we use to form connections: language.

There are many types of language. Humans communicate verbally, non-verbally, by "giving vibes" and even by staying silent. There is a language of images, emotions and actions. With so many ways to give and receive messages means there are so many opportunities to connect with each other.

ArtHUB’s exhibit runs Friday through Dec. 14, with an opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday at the studio, 402 E. Beale Street. From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, the gallery will host a reading by the artists and an interactive Respect Circle moderated by Farrin and Ryan to continue a group dialogue around the subject of respect.

“We hope that the city, especially our children, will come out to explore this topic of language and communication with us,” Ryan said. “I’m proud of the work our artists have created this season. This is the role of our artists. Not to give answers, but to be courageous enough to ask questions and be curious. There is always room to learn something new, to be curious.”

The ArtHUB is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The ArtHUB is an artists in residence program and open studio, sponsored by Angle Homes, dedicated to supporting the Kingman community and artists from around the globe. Artists are selected to attend the residency program through a competitive submission process. Those selected are provided a studio and living space in a newly renovated historic building in downtown Kingman. Each session spans three months during either the winter, summer, or fall months, allowing artists a wealth of time to find inspiration in the local southwestern culture and desert landscape.