County extends contract with Hendrix for total of $194,342

KINGMAN – Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix was awarded a one-year extension to his contract Monday at an estimated amount of $178,034, plus $16,308 payable to the Arizona State Retirement System.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1, with Supervisors Buster Johnson opposed, to approve Hendrix’s contract with Educational Services Inc. of Scottsdale at Monday’s regular meeting.

Johnson questioned an addendum to the contract that left a “blank statement” about vacation and sick days for Hendrix.

“Is that open-ended?” he asked.

Hendrix, who worked 30 years as Mohave County engineer and administrator before retiring in 2014, said he gets an annual salary and is entitled to take “reasonable” sick time and vacation. If the board doesn’t think it’s reasonable, they can fire him.

“I don’t have a golden parachute. I don’t have any protection,” Hendrix said. “I’m on a year-to-year basis. If the board so chooses at any one time to terminate my services, there is no severance and they can do so at their choosing.”

Previous contracts with County Manager Ron Walker specified a certain number of days for sick time and vacation, Johnson noted. That’s been removed from the contract with Hendrix.

Becky O’Brien, director of Mohave County Procurement, said she’s been involved with Hendrix’s contract for the last two years and nothing has changed. It’s the same contract, she said.

“If the board decides I take too much vacation time, which I probably do deserve more than I take, they can terminate my services. If the board thinks I’m not spending enough off-hours at work or I’m not performing to their satisfaction, they can terminate my services, no questions asked,” Hendrix said.

Hendrix’s annual salary has increased from $147,500 in 2014 to $154,875 with the new contract.

Golden Valley resident Steve Robinson spoke about Hendrix’s contract during public comment, bringing up a problem in the way Hendrix has operated in violation of a law that requires signed engineers’ reports.

“If you have evidence of wrongdoing by a Mohave County employee, take that information and walk directly back to (Mohave County Attorney) Matt Smith,” Chairman Gary Watson told Robinson.

“I invite anyone else in Mohave County, the state of Arizona, the United States of America and the whole damn world, if there’s any wrongdoing by Mohave County employee or elected person, get in touch with Matt Smith.”