Fake ticket sales scam makes its way around Arizona

PHOENIX – Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning consumers to beware of fake ticket scams, ahead of several big events scheduled in Arizona. High-profile sporting events and concerts are prime targets for scammers.

“Scammers are finding new and creative ways to steal your hard-earned money when it comes to ticket sales,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Consumers need to take precautions to guarantee they’re not left empty-handed at the entrance with a counterfeit ticket.”

Brnovich offers the following tips to avoid ticket scams:

• If you purchase tickets online, use a credit card. You may have more protection using a credit card in the event there is something wrong with the ticket you purchased.



• Purchase tickets from a trusted vendor.

• Compare prices with different vendors.

• Ensure the website is official, not a third-party knockoff.

• Do not pay for tickets using a wire transfer or prepaid gift cards.



• Be cautious of deals that sound too good to be true.

• Always check the consumer reviews.

• Be careful of what you post online. Scam artists can easily take the bar code of a ticket from an online post and use it to create fraudulent tickets, possibly leaving you out of the event because someone has already used the bar code to enter the event.

• Complete your transaction on the website where you initiated the purchase. Don't let a seller convince you to send a payment through a different website.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of consumer fraud should file a consumer complaint with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at 1(800) 352-8431. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Arizona Attorney General’s website.

Information provided by the Attorney General’s Office