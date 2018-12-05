Horoscopes | December 6, 2018

Birthdays: Lindsay Price, 42; Judd Apatow, 51; Tom Hulce, 65; JoBeth Williams, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t let someone mislead you when dealing with your financial affairs. Take care of personal business yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Let the changes going on around you inspire you to get things done. Taking action now will lead to greater stability as you head into next year.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t be anyone’s fool. Situations will spin out of control easily if you aren’t current on what’s true and what isn’t.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay on course and get things done. A change of pace toward the end of the day will be relaxing and give you something to look forward to.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can get your gift-buying out of the way if you hit the online shops or head to the mall. Have a budget in mind and a well-thought-out list that will please all the people you want to spoil.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems at home will mount if someone is overspending or playing emotional mind games with you. Positive change is apparent.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If you want to make physical improvements, start with revising your diet and exercise routine. Good health leads to greater vitality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional vulnerability can put you in an awkward position. Don’t be too revealing or move too fast.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let emotions interfere with the decisions you make about what you should be doing. Listen to reason and avoid indulgent behavior.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An unexpected change will turn out to be in your best interest. Keep a close watch over what others do, and if something doesn’t feel right, distance yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t make physical changes or back yourself into a corner when dealing with someone who is manipulative. Put your responsibilities and your health first.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick close to work or home. A problem with an authority figure, institution or government agency will set you back.