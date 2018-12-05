Letter | Caravan children’s lives are endangered

A 26 year old illegal Guatemalan woman, climbing the border fence from Mexico into the U.S., fell and impaled her backside on rebar. More disturbing, she was dragging her three year old and five your old children over the fence with her.

Yes, our side tended to her, taking them all to a San Diego hospital. We’re so mean. Instead, she should be charged with endangering her childrens’ lives. This goes for the other women in these caravans, dragging little children, new born babies and even unborn babies on these horrendous trips from Central America to the U.S. border. By their own admission, most aren’t seeking asylum; have no intent on becoming U.S. citizens and melding in. Their intent is simply to work in the U.S. To do so, they will obtain false documents and take a job an American could and would do.

To treat a child like this in the U.S. would bring a charge – as it should.