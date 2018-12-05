Letter | Young people are here, and they are voting

This past November, voters, more specifically young voters, turned out in full force at Arizona State University to make their voices heard. At ASU’s Tempe campus, student voters came out to cast their votes in droves, with long lines at Palo Verde West (the polling location on campus) throughout the day and into the night. This alone demonstrates that the time to make a difference is not in the future, but in fact is right now, and young people are at the forefront.

In the past, youth voter turnout has been disappointingly low compared to other demographics within the United States. So what made this election different? Young people realized the need for action on climate change cannot wait any longer and that our voices are one of the most powerful tools we possess to fight against anti-environment policies.

As a student and intern with the climate action group, Defend Our Future, I worked tirelessly and around the clock to make phone calls and inform students across ASU’s campus about the voting process. The results of the election show that casting your ballot as a climate voter has the potential to change the world in a multitude of ways. Come January we will have the most pro-climate congress our country has had in years.

Young people are learning that the time to be heard is now and I am thrilled to be a part of it!