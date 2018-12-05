Pine Lake Fire District looks for new board members

KINGMAN – The Pine Lake Fire District is looking for three members for its board of directors.

Toward the end of the November, three of the five seats became vacant and now the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is required to appoint interim members.

Candidates must be, and remain during incumbency, qualified electors and a resident of the district for at least one year immediately preceding the Nov. 6 election. Candidates may not serve if they are related to any current board member.

Candidates wishing to be considered for the vacant positions submit letters of interest on or before Thursday to the Mohave County Clerk of the Board.

Letters can be submitted through mail to Ginny Anderson, Clerk of the Board, Mohave County Board of Supervisors, P.O. Box 7000, Kingman, AZ 86402-7000; through email at ginny.anderson@mohavecounty.us; or in person at 700 W. Beale St., 3rd floor, in Kingman.

After reviewing the letters, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors may select the interim members. Supervisors anticipate making selections at their regular meeting on Dec. 17.

Information provided by Mohave County