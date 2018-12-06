Buckeye police say teen arrested after incident at school

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Police in Buckeye say a teenager believed responsible for prompting a lockout at Verrado High School has been arrested.

They say the 15-year-old Phoenix boy is not a Verrado student.

His name hasn't been released.

Police went to the school around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday after two students told administrators a teen on their bus had a gun.

Verrado High was placed on lockout as police searched the campus, but no weapon was found.

Police say the suspect was later located and told officers he had spent the past few days staying at an abandoned home in the Buckeye area.

The teen claimed to have stolen a gun from a vehicle last weekend.

Police say the boy is facing a felony burglary charge and others including interfering with an educational institution.