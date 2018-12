Mohave County Most Wanted | December 6, 2018

As of December 5, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Dixon, Terrance Marquise

DOB: 02/23/1989 Black Male 5’10” 220 lbs

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Marij – Transport and/or Sell, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 11/29/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Austin, Skyler Joseph

Offense: Burglary 3rd Degree, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 11/19/2018 DOC: 12/03/2018

Elias, Steven Paul

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Possess/Use Meth, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 11/15/2018 DOC: 11/29/2018

Hartung, Colinna Mary Elizabeth

Offense: Fraudulent Schemes/Artifices, Class 3 Felony

DOW: 10/27/2010 DOC: 12/02/2018

Hickman, Margaret Michelle

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 02/02/2018 DOC: 12/01/2018

Zook, Kyle Daniel

Offense: Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 09/25/2017 DOC: 11/30/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department