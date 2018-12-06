Rain could slightly delay patching on Stockton Hill Road

Kingman – Sections of asphalt patching were completed last week for the Stockton Hill Road project, but due to rain, some areas could not be paved.

Construction crews are also in the process of pressure testing the main, and while that work is expected to be completed soon, patching isn’t likely to be completed until that work is finished.

Rain remains in the forecast this week, and Haydon Building Corp will watch the weather to determine whether patching can be completed. Additional rain could move the patching to next week.

However, if patching can be finished, there will be intermittent closures on side streets between Plaza Drive and the traffic signal near Chili’s. Work has been completed in the intersection at Kino Avenue, so there will be no additional closures at that intersection.

Upon completion of patching, the next work zone will be from the traffic signal at Chili’s to Gordon Drive. Southbound Stockton Hill Road will not be restricted until Jan. 2, when a second crew will set a southbound work zone from the signal near Chili’s to Plaza Drive.

The project still has an expected completion date of April.

Information provided by the City of Kingman