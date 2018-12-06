Santa visits Pinion Pine Fire Department, PetSmart and Mohave County Library

KINGMAN – Santa is a busy man and he is making multiple stops throughout Kingman.

Families will have the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, and there will be crafts, such as making a picture frame, hay rides, hot chocolate and cookies at the Pinion Pine event.

Diana Broeckel, a volunteer with the fire department, said there’s even a special house being built for Santa and his reindeer.

The free event is from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at 2836 DW Ranch Road, just off Hualapai Mountain Road. There will be someone on site taking photos with Santa.

Santa will also be at PetSmart, 3260 Stockton Hill Road, two weekends in December for free photo opportunities with children and pets. Those dates are from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and again Dec. 15-16.

“At the event, pet parents will receive a free digital photo from PetSmart and can snap photos with their own device,” PetSmart wrote in a press release.

Santa will be at the Mohave County Library-Kingman reading a story and spreading Christmas cheer to everyone. The Rhythm Band will be welcoming Santa with a holiday song. Parents can bring their cameras to capture the memories.

The event is from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 15, 3269 Burbank Ave.