Kingman Police Department tips for safe shopping

KINGMAN – Whether shopping for this year’s hottest electronic or a $5 stocking stuffer, the Kingman Police Department has a few tips for how to shop safe this holiday season.

In the video created by the City of Kingman, KPD Chief Bob DeVries advises shoppers to ensure gifts and packages are secured in the trunk, out of sight of would-be thieves.

“When you’re in the store you want to pay attention,” said Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper. “You don’t want to keep your purse on the shopping cart, you don’t want to keep it open, you want to keep it closed.”

However, he also said purses can be fastened to the shopping cart, which adds another layer of security should someone try to grab it while a shopper browses the aisles. All in all, Cooper recommends shoppers with purses to keep an eye on them.

“Always be alert to your surroundings,” DeVries continued. “If you’re out shopping in the evening hours try to park as close to the light as you can, just to be safe.”

If a big-ticket electronic is on the holiday wish list, KPD encourages those items to be taken home as soon as possible rather than leaving them in the car while the shopping trip is finished.

“If you’re going to be leaving the vehicle, don’t leave any valuables,” DeVries said. “Purse, any type of presents, anywhere that would be in plain view. And by all means, please lock your car. The bulk of the thefts that we get are people who just get in a rush and forget to lock the vehicle, and it makes it very easy prey for someone who’s on the look.”

Anyone can become a victim, Cooper said, but taking these simple steps can help to ensure a safe holiday shopping season.

Information provided by the City of Kingman