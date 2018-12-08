Lawmaker proposes repeal of new $32 vehicle-registration fee

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona state lawmaker wants to repeal a new $32 annual public-safety fee on vehicle registrations that proved to be larger than anticipated.

Republican Sen.-elect Michelle Ugenti-Rita of Scottsdale prefiled a repeal bill Friday for consideration during the legislative session that starts in January.

The Legislature authorized the fee in legislation approved last spring, telling the Arizona Department of Transportation to set the amount of the fee to provide funding for the Highway Patrol, which in recent years was funded by money collected for road work.

A legislative staff analysis said the amount of the fee was expected to be $18, and lawmakers were surprised to learn recently that ADOT's calculations set the fee instead at $32.

Supporters of the fee wanted to free up more money for road work.