Removal of owl nests delays Havasu erosion-control project

Arizona State University professor and biologist Kerrie Anne Loyd, who monitors owl populations in the area, says she’s observed mated pairs in 45 active nests in the 12 washes that dissect Havasu. (Courtesy)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 8, 2018 7:22 p.m.

    • LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) – The $3.3 million projected price tag for a Lake Havasu City erosion-control project may grow by $100,000 because of expenses largely resulting from a need to remove an underground nesting area of a protected species of owls.

    Today's News-Herald reports that the City Council will vote Wednesday whether to pay the money, most as compensation to the contractor for wash-stabilization work delayed for months by the nest's discovery and by a need to replace a utility pole not buried deep enough.

    State and federal regulations require pausing construction near burrows of Western Burrowing Owls until a licensed relocator moves the owls, which was done.

    Deputy City Engineer Jeremy Abbott said a survey found no indication of owls in project area during planning but that some moved in during the contracting stage.

