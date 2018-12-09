Arizona border agents seize $546,000 worth of cocaine

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they have seized nearly $546,000 worth of cocaine that a woman tried to smuggle into the United States in her vehicle.

The agency said Friday that the bust took place the day before at Arizona's Port of Nogales.

A police dog trained to detect narcotics found nearly 23 pounds of cocaine hidden inside the dashboard of the woman's SUV during an inspection at the border. Authorities arrested the 35-year-old woman from Hermosillo, Mexico.