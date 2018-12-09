‘Instant Family’ is instantly entertaining

Mark Wahlberg (Pete) and Rose Byrne (Ellie) are young 30-somethings who come to realize they may be missing the parenting boat. They work together flipping houses – finding a broken home, demolishing certain aspects, and then rebuilding into something everyone can appreciate. Now translate that into parenthood. Byrne plays a convincingly superficial character who wants to do the “right thing” however without regard as to what it actually takes to do “the right thing.” In place of pregnancy, infancy, toddlerism and it's related aches and pains, Pete and Ellie decide to adopt. They go to a gathering sponsored by their local governmental adoption agency in a park and “shop” for a child to adopt.

The younger kids are meeting new wannabe parents. Yet the older, teenage children just gather near some steps where no one is making an effort to meet them. Except Pete of course. Ellie meets up with Pete just prior to him going over there and has a conversation with Pete telling him teenagers aren't what they want. They don't need the possible drug abuse and, I'm summing it up here, related teenage issues. The whole conversation was heard by Isabella Moner (Lizzie) who politely informs them the entire group can hear what they're saying and pretty much dresses them down for it. Pete is intrigued by Lizzie's honesty and bravery for confronting them. After much discussion, Pete and Ellie decide they want to meet and find out more about Lizzie.

Turns out Lizzie has two siblings in the system as well. Pete and Ellie were told they could adopt Lizzie without her siblings. But the caseworkers show them pictures of the siblings which convinces them to take all three.

Many issues are raised, glossed over, shoved in your face. I loved Wahlberg. His comedic timing is impeccable as well as non-comedic retorts that just fall right into place. He has a future in comedy if he decides to give up the battle-hardened hero he's usually cast as. Byrne fell into a stereotype character, not injecting much originality. The outstanding character, for me at least, was Moner. She played the neglected, abused, forgotten, lonely, take charge character infused with teenage tempermentalism.

As a movie it was entertaining. But I couldn't get past the issues of fostering, adoption and parenting. I left the theater wondering why I was rooting for the children to be taken from their biological mother. Nor the sympathetic heartbreak when the kids went back to their mother. The movie says kids in foster care are leaving environs where drug abuse, child abuse and neglect are rampant. Throw in the challenges, like Pete and Ellie, where they foster kids in hopes of adopting them and then the kids are ripped from them. It's like unpaid babysitting except the foster parents are paying with love – a bank that hopefully will never be overdrawn.

The two hour movie went by pretty fast. So that must mean it was entertaining. I really wanted to see what would happen next. If I could just get around the social and philosophical issues, I wonder if I would have enjoyed it more. It's rated PG-13. Maybe your 5-year-old wouldn't enjoy it. I'll give Instant Family 3 out of 5 Miners.