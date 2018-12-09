Kingman Photo | Check given to the KPD K-9s

On Tuesday the Kingman Social Club presented a $500 check to the Kingman Police Department for its K-9 program. The funds will be used for special equipment and other supplies that might not otherwise be available. The Kingman Social Club meets the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Dam Bar Steakhouse Restaurant in Kingman. The purpose of the club is to share friendships, to encourage personal and cultural activities and to promote and support the community along with raising money for charities. (Pictured from left to right: Detective K-9 Handler Adam Parrott, Chief Bob DeVries, Kingman Social Club President Skip Poole, Ofc. Bill Fancher and his K-9 Svende and K9 Supervisor Sergeant Todd Foster)