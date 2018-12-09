Kingman Photo | Citizen of the Month

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club named Tim Schritter as Citizen of the Month at their November 30th meeting. Schritter is a native born Kingman resident and owner and brewmaster of Blackbridge Brewery. His passion for success has always included serving and giving back to the community. He has brought value, service and revitalization to the downtown area with a place for both young and old to hang out and socialize and has encouraged other business owners to invest in this area. Schritter has donated to many organizations from the day he opened his doors and is a big supporter of Rotary, local small businesses, law enforcement and public service agencies.