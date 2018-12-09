Kingman Photo | Raising Funds for the Mission

Mike’s Route 66 Outpost and Saloon raised $3,850 this year for the Cornerstone Mission and would like to thank all of the Mike’s Route 66 Outpost dedicated customers and employees that make all this happen. They have a meat raffle every Thursday with the drawings at 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $2 each or three for $5 and are good for all drawings, must be present to win. They are located at 9321 N Hwy 66 Kingman, AZ, a mile past Valle Vista and everyone is welcome to attend. From left to right is: Mike Moore (owner), CorAnn Moore (owner), Nicole from cornerstone, Deb Sandoval (employee of Mike’s Outpost) and John W from Cornerstone.