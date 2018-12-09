Letter | Thank you for donating

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2018 Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS® Toys for Tots Drive, together we raised $10,443 and collected 100 toys.
We want to send out a BIG thank you to everyone who purchased a toy for the wall:
Lori Chambers, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Colleen Faucher, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Brenda Curwick, Associate Broker with Keller Williams Arizona Living!
Bill Barnes, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Laurie Barthlow, County Manager with Chicago Title
Jonny Meins, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Prestige Properties
A BIG thank you to those who elf sat KGVAR the Elf:
Union Home Mortgage
RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Keller Williams
Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert
Desert Property Inspection Services
Mission Bank
Toys for Tots Bingo:
Thank you to all those who donated prizes for Bingo: (Any prizes not won were raffled at the give back night)
Anonymous Donor
Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Chilis Kingman
Desert Property Inspection Services
Terry Flanagan of Toys for Tots
Karen Lopez of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Mission Bank
Kathy Ortman of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Diane Pherigo of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank
Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Thank you to all those who have donated food for the Bingo:
Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Chicago Title
Brenda Curwick of Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty
Kerry Dempsey of KGVAR
Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Debi Sherwood of Union Home Mortgage
Toys for Tots Give Back Night:
Thank you to everyone who donated prizes to the Toys for Tots Give Back Night with Floyd and Co.!
Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Chicago Title
Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank
Desert Property Inspection Services
Union Home Mortgage
Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Thank you to all those who donated Wine to the wine grab:
Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Kory Evans of Union Home Mortgage
Danelle & Dean Koalska
Mission Bank
Deana M. Nelson of Deana M. Nelson Ins. Agency, State Farm
Diane Pherigo of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Thank you to Dave Bekaert for having himself auctioned off!
Thank you to Floyd and Co. who donated food proceeds and let us use their restaurant for the give back night!
Thank you to all those who donated to the Finale Auction:
Jennifer Alexander-Liberty Mutual Insurance
Bill Barnes of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Lori Chambers-RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Chicago Title
Desert Property Inspection Services
Terry Flanagan of Toys for Tots
Billie Hiser of Hiser & Co
Mission Bank
Deana M. Nelson-State Farm
Nova Home Loans
Kathey Ortman of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Dwayne Patterson of RE/MAX Prestige Properties
Pioneer Title Ageny
RE/MAX Office
Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank
Union Home Mortgage
Thank you to all the Affiliate members who provided breakfast at the finale:
Axia Home Loans
Chicago Title
Desert Property Inspection Services
Kingman Septic Pumping
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Mission Bank
Mohave State Bank
Nova Home Loans
Pioneer Title Agency
State Farm-Deana M. Nelson
Union Home Mortgage
Special Thank You’s:
Terry Flanagan at Toys for Tots
Floyd & Co. for the Give Back Night
Veronica Mascarello for being our Bingo caller at the Toys for Tots Bingo
David Bekaert for having himself auctioned off to benefit Toys for Tots and Auctioneering
Bill Ward & Troy Palmer for donating to our drive
Debi Sherwood & Colleen Faucher for being our Elves at the finale
Kaden Lewis for donating back his 50/50 raffle winnings
A Big THANK YOU to everyone who purchased an auction item at the finale
Thank you to offices and individuals who donated toys this year!
