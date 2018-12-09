Letter | Thank you for donating

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2018 Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS® Toys for Tots Drive, together we raised $10,443 and collected 100 toys.

We want to send out a BIG thank you to everyone who purchased a toy for the wall:

Lori Chambers, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Colleen Faucher, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Brenda Curwick, Associate Broker with Keller Williams Arizona Living!

Bill Barnes, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Laurie Barthlow, County Manager with Chicago Title

Jonny Meins, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

A BIG thank you to those who elf sat KGVAR the Elf:

Union Home Mortgage

RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Keller Williams

Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert

Desert Property Inspection Services

Mission Bank

Toys for Tots Bingo:

Thank you to all those who donated prizes for Bingo: (Any prizes not won were raffled at the give back night)

Anonymous Donor

Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Chilis Kingman

Desert Property Inspection Services

Terry Flanagan of Toys for Tots

Karen Lopez of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Mission Bank

Kathy Ortman of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Diane Pherigo of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank

Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Thank you to all those who have donated food for the Bingo:

Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Chicago Title

Brenda Curwick of Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty

Kerry Dempsey of KGVAR

Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Debi Sherwood of Union Home Mortgage

Toys for Tots Give Back Night:

Thank you to everyone who donated prizes to the Toys for Tots Give Back Night with Floyd and Co.!

Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Chicago Title

Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank

Desert Property Inspection Services

Union Home Mortgage

Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Thank you to all those who donated Wine to the wine grab:

Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Kory Evans of Union Home Mortgage

Danelle & Dean Koalska

Mission Bank

Deana M. Nelson of Deana M. Nelson Ins. Agency, State Farm

Diane Pherigo of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Thank you to Dave Bekaert for having himself auctioned off!

Thank you to Floyd and Co. who donated food proceeds and let us use their restaurant for the give back night!

Thank you to all those who donated to the Finale Auction:

Jennifer Alexander-Liberty Mutual Insurance

Bill Barnes of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Lori Chambers-RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Chicago Title

Desert Property Inspection Services

Terry Flanagan of Toys for Tots

Billie Hiser of Hiser & Co

Mission Bank

Deana M. Nelson-State Farm

Nova Home Loans

Kathey Ortman of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Dwayne Patterson of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

Pioneer Title Ageny

RE/MAX Office

Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank

Union Home Mortgage

Thank you to all the Affiliate members who provided breakfast at the finale:

Axia Home Loans

Chicago Title

Desert Property Inspection Services

Kingman Septic Pumping

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mission Bank

Mohave State Bank

Nova Home Loans

Pioneer Title Agency

State Farm-Deana M. Nelson

Union Home Mortgage

Special Thank You’s:

Terry Flanagan at Toys for Tots

Floyd & Co. for the Give Back Night

Veronica Mascarello for being our Bingo caller at the Toys for Tots Bingo

David Bekaert for having himself auctioned off to benefit Toys for Tots and Auctioneering

Bill Ward & Troy Palmer for donating to our drive

Debi Sherwood & Colleen Faucher for being our Elves at the finale

Kaden Lewis for donating back his 50/50 raffle winnings

A Big THANK YOU to everyone who purchased an auction item at the finale

Thank you to offices and individuals who donated toys this year!