Christmas Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
12:43 AM Mon, Dec. 10th
Weather  38.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Licenses & Permits | Dec. 10, 2018

Mohave County issued 12 building permits for the week ending Nov. 30. (Daily Miner file photo)

Mohave County issued 12 building permits for the week ending Nov. 30. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: December 9, 2018 7:22 p.m.

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 30:

    Sunwest Enterprises: Kingman; Manufactured home with electric.

    Dale Herren: 2570 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; reroof on detached garage.

    John Lewis: STRP; demo 1981 manufactured home.

    AZ Sunwest Construction: Kingman; aluminum awning, no utilities.

    Romar Electric: 4285 N. Irving St., Kingman; electric pole with 100 amp.

    Old Trails Mobile Home: Fort Mohave; demo mobile home, awnings and two sheds.

    Sandcastle Pools: 1923 E. Troon Drive, Lake Havasu City; 525-square-foot swimming pool.

    Isela Zarate: 5413 Chino Drive, Golden Valley; repair to existing service.

    Thomas Knonkle: 7889 N. Skyview Drive, Lake Havasu City; 400 amp service.

    Romar Electric: 677 S. Eloy Road, Golden Valley; RV receptacles.

    Ambient Edge: Kingman; replace 3.5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

    Jim Baldwin Roofing: 7301 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof shingles, mobile only.

    More like this story