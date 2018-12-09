Licenses & Permits | Dec. 10, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 30:

Sunwest Enterprises: Kingman; Manufactured home with electric.

Dale Herren: 2570 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; reroof on detached garage.

John Lewis: STRP; demo 1981 manufactured home.

AZ Sunwest Construction: Kingman; aluminum awning, no utilities.

Romar Electric: 4285 N. Irving St., Kingman; electric pole with 100 amp.

Old Trails Mobile Home: Fort Mohave; demo mobile home, awnings and two sheds.

Sandcastle Pools: 1923 E. Troon Drive, Lake Havasu City; 525-square-foot swimming pool.

Isela Zarate: 5413 Chino Drive, Golden Valley; repair to existing service.

Thomas Knonkle: 7889 N. Skyview Drive, Lake Havasu City; 400 amp service.

Romar Electric: 677 S. Eloy Road, Golden Valley; RV receptacles.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; replace 3.5 ton package heat pump with heat strips.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: 7301 Aquarius Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof shingles, mobile only.