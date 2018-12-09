Obituary | Keith Fricke

Keith Fricke passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 88.

He was born on July 4, 1930 to John and Florence Fricke in New London, Iowa.

Keith enjoyed employment as a cowboy, water district manager, and heavy equipment operator. He was an active member with American Legion and Grange. Keith and his wife enjoyed traveling, carpentry and he was an avid reader. Keith dearly loved the Mohave Desert and Kingman.



He is survived by his wife; Maxine, sister; Virginia, nephew; Randy and his wife, niece; Judy and her husband, eight children and their spouses and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grandnieces and nephews. He will also be missed by close brothers and sister in-law.

He was preceded into death by his first wife; Lynn, brother; Richard and several sisters and a much loved brother-in-law JL.

Keith was a beloved husband and much loved by his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Services will be held for Keith at the American Legion Post 225 E. Oak St; Kingman, Arizona on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at 2 p.m.