Rodeo community raises funds for local toddler

KINGMAN – Raising a child is difficult. But it can be strenuous when parents find out their child is diagnosed with a tumor.

Parents Danielle Craig and Anthony Ryan had to deal with this situation in October when their son Leonardo was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at 1 year old.

A mother’s intuition is never wrong and Craig knew something was wrong with her child.

“He was just crying. It was a cry (where) I knew something was wrong with my baby,” she said.

Ryan said Leonardo was always a quiet baby and weeks before being diagnosed he kept crying.

He had a tumor on his lumbar spine going from his L1 vertebrate to his L4 vertebrate. The tumor eventually grew out and started pushing on his left kidney. During the diagnoses he lost feeling from his waist down.

“He was rushed into emergency surgery to remove the tumor from his spine so there wasn’t any further damage at that point,” Craig said.

Now he’s taking physical therapy to regain movement in his legs.

Saturday, a silent auction fundraiser and benefit barrel racing was held for the family by Brian Demaria and Kimberly Lafferty at the Mohave County Fairgrounds to help raise money to help with medical expenses. All proceeds will go to the family.

The family would like to thank the community for coming together to help.

To donate to the family, visit https://bit.ly/2E9sW4k.