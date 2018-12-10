Deputies chase down running woman

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies chased down a Golden Valley woman early Sunday evening as she tried to flee on foot after getting off of a dirt bike.

MCSO Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen reported that deputies arrested Shay Brooke Gardner, 29, for felony theft/control of stolen property and three active arrest warrants at about 6:40 p.m.

Gardner had warrants for failure to appear, post adjudication (failure to comply with a sentence) and nonpayment of fines.

Deputies saw a black dirt back traveling down a road without working lights Sunday. The dirt bike, with two riders, sped away when MCSO tried to make a traffic stop.

Deputies caught up to the bike, the driver pulled off the road, and the driver and passenger took off on foot. One of the subjects, Gardner, complied with commands to stop and was apprehended. The second subject was not located.

Gardner was taken to Mohave County jail without further incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office