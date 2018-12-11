Christmas Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
9:49 PM Tue, Dec. 11th
Weather  44.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Arpaio files suit over stories mentioning his criminal case

Joe Arpaio (Daily Miner file photo)

Joe Arpaio (Daily Miner file photo)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 11, 2018 4:16 p.m.

    • PHOENIX — Joe Arpaio has sued three news organizations alleging their inaccurate references to his criminal case have hurt his chances in possibly running in 2020 for the Senate.

    The lawsuit alleges CNN took no effort to correct anchor Chris Cuomo's erroneous statement that Arpaio was a convicted felon.

    Arpaio's conviction was a misdemeanor.

    The lawsuit focuses on a Huffington Post story that erroneously said Arpaio had been sent to prison.

    A pardon spared Arpaio a possible jail sentence.

    A correction by the Huffington Post story says a previous version mistakenly indicated Arpaio went to prison for his conviction.

    The lawsuit notes Rolling Stone had corrected an error when it reported Arpaio was an ex-felon.

    But the lawsuit said anyone who read the incorrect version wouldn't know that it contained an error.

    More like this story