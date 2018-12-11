Horoscopes | December 12, 2018

Birthdays: Mayim Bialik, 43; Madchen Amick, 48; Regina Hall, 48; Jennifer Connelly, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pitching in will ward off criticism and complaints. Learn from those with more experience; they will open up a passageway to the success you crave.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Consider what you can do to make life better for those going through a tough time. What you share will bring you more joy than what you give.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t trust anyone else to take care of your responsibilities for you. Be open about what you want, how you feel and what you are willing to do.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Let’s get creative and end the year on a high note. You’ll be able to transform some of the difficulties you face into accomplishments you can be proud of.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Speed things up a bit and you will accomplish all you set out to do. Spend time with your lover, plan activities with youngsters or shop for little treasures you want to share or give to others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A good plan and a steady pace will help you keep the peace. What you accomplish and the changes you make will have a positive impact on your life when you finish what you start.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Participate and explore new possibilities. Don’t miss out to avoid a dispute with someone who doesn’t know how to have fun.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get out and pick up something special for someone you love. You don’t have to spend a lot; it’s the thought that counts.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take a deep breath and follow your heart. Take the high road and refuse to let anyone lead you down a path that does not feel right or doesn’t sit well with you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t let someone interfere with your plans by taking over. A physical change you make will draw attention and compliments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change of pace or environment will do you good. Recognizing what you have will get you in the spirit of giving to those who are without.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Sign up to help out in your community. An unusual relationship will develop with someone you least expect.