Jury selected for Buddy Wallace first-degree murder trial

KINGMAN – One prospective juror said her religious beliefs are such that it’s not our place to judge. Another said she carries negative feelings of law enforcement officers who are “too quick with the trigger.”

Two jurors were excused because they read or heard news about the first-degree murder trial for Buddy O’Brian Wallace, who is charged in the Oct. 11, 2015, stabbing death of a 70-year-old Yucca man.

“Oh yes,” one woman answered when asked if she’d already formed her opinion.

Several juror candidates were dismissed for medical reasons and financial hardships. The trial is expected to last until Dec. 19.

Wallace, 27, also faces one count of entering the man’s home with intent to commit burglary, and one count of theft of transportation.

He’s represented by defense attorney Brad Rideout, with prosecuting attorney Rod Albright representing the State of Arizona.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert spent four hours Tuesday asking prospective jurors about their knowledge of Wallace’s case, their opinions of law enforcement agencies and whether they would give more or less weight to police testimony, if they had relatives who are in law enforcement, whether they or anyone in their family had ever been a crime victim, and whether they or any family member had ever been convicted of a crime.

“This is not a test,” Lambert told the jury pool. “Be honest with your answers. Don’t be concerned with the attorneys and what you think they want to hear.”

Wallace did yardwork for Charles McCarty and was reportedly seen by a witness entering the man’s travel trailer on Bernie Road the night before he was found stabbed to death in his kitchen.