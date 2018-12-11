Kingman police utilize grants to better serve community

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department is always looking for ways to better serve its community, and those efforts have been strengthened thanks to multiple grants being awarded to the department based on KPD’s stellar reputation for results and fiscal responsibility.

KPD Chief Bob DeVries says the department typically sends out applications for grants during the springtime. The timeline from applying to being awarded a grant depends on the grant itself, DeVries explained, as KPD applies for state, federal and foundational-type grants.

Most recently, the department has focused on grant monies that could be used to combat the opioid epidemic. One of those grants just applied for is through the University of Baltimore, which entails a partnership with the courts for an early intervention program for first-time opioid or low-level offenders.

There have been successes with drug court, which works to address substance abuse rather than focusing on the crime and the punishment, but DeVries said the goal of the grant is to get in on the ground floor of the issue.

“What we’re trying to do is catch the individuals on the front end, before they’re into heavy, hard addictions, and hopefully be able to have a higher success rate in turning their lives around,” he said.

Additional grants from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program and the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission support efforts of the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team. Some agencies, including the FBI and ACJC, have in the past reached out to KPD to encourage the department to apply for available grants.

“And that’s based upon the reputation that we’re good stewards of the money and we’ve been able to deliver results,” DeVries said.

The Kingman Police Department recently was awarded a $20,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to assist with overtime and employee-related costs for DUI and impaired driving enforcement. Additional grant monies could be headed to the department from the Office of Highway Safety for an unmarked patrol vehicle.

“What we’re looking for is a low-profile, unmarked vehicle that we can use both for DUI enforcement as well as aggressive or distracted drivers,” DeVries explained.

DeVries said that while he’s out and about in his blue Explorer, an unmarked vehicle, he makes traffic violation stops all the time.

“Driver habits tend to change when there’s a marked patrol unit around, and this is a good way for us to be able to observe individuals that perhaps need some corrective action,” he said.

The department has also received a substantial grant in the amount of about $136,000 from the Department of Homeland Security for its bomb robot. KPD’s robot is two generations old, DeVries said, and a new robot can cost as much as $300,000 or more.

“Basically, they’ll strip that robot down to the frame and rebuild it with the technology that’s available on a brand new model,” DeVries said. “So it’ll be a state-of-the-art robot we’re getting through Homeland Security funds that comes at no cost to the general budget.”

KPD’s bomb squad brings the robot whenever there is a call of a suspicious package or unexploded ordinance. According to KPD bomb squad commander Brandon Barkhurst, the unit is deployed anywhere from 15 to 30 times a year, not only in Kingman but also in surrounding areas.

The robot was brought to Manzanita Elementary School Dec. 6, but not to Smith’s Food and Drug Tuesday when the grocery store had a bomb threat phoned in. Only KPD personnel responded to the scene Tuesday, and bombs were not found at either incident.

“We’re federally accredited by the FBI as a bomb squad,” Barkhurst said. “So everything we have is on their list, we have to go through a checklist and we have to be response capable with their response loadout.”

DeVries said the bomb squads of Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City work closely with one another.

“And we need that because you have to have two bomb techs available on a call like that,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t have two available, so we have to rely upon each other to ensure that we’ve got adequate staffing to take care of that call.”

In the past, the bomb squad has dealt with a number of significant calls, including the July 2016 deactivation of IEDs at the Zuni RV Park. It also responded to an incident on Pat Tillman Bridge in June, where law enforcement handled a call of an individual blocking the bridge in an armored vehicle.

DeVries said the department is always on the lookout for grants that could help it serve the community. At the moment, KPD is looking at grants from the Arizona Department of Health for opioid-related monies.

“We’re working with a wide variety of partners to try to get as many resources here as we possibly can to help the community,” DeVries said. “So I would say stay tuned.”