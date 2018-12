Obituary | Raymond Russell

Raymond Russell, 84 years old, passed away Nov. 29, 2018 with his family by his side in Kingman, Arizona.

Ray was born in Tridelphia, West Virginia and lived in Ohio and Southern California until he moved to Kingman, Arizona 24 years ago.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years; Ruth, a sister, three daughters, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

If Ray has touched your life in any way, we would ask that you please consider making a donation to The American Cancer Society.