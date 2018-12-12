Assault charges dismissed against substitute teacher at Telesis

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Mohave County prosecutors this week dismissed assault charges against a substitute teacher at Telesis Preparatory Academy.

James Gustafson, 58, was arrested Dec. 3 on four counts of aggravated assault against a minor. According to police, Gustafson became frustrated during an afternoon class at Telesis, and allegedly shoved four students’ faces into their desks. Each of the alleged victims was younger than 15, according to police, three of whom suffered minor injuries in the form of redness and irritation on their necks.

Gustafson allegedly apologized to his class for his alleged actions, and then self-reported the incident to Telesis administrators. He was arrested Dec. 3 after an interview with police, during which he allegedly admitted to the assault.

According to Telesis Superintendent Sandra Breece, Gustafson was a first-time substitute at the school, who passed state and federal fingerprint and background checks.

“He incorrectly handled discipline in the classroom and will not be returning to Telesis,” Breece said. “The matter was immediately turned over to the Lake Havasu City Police Department for investigation. Since the incident involved minors and has already been investigated by police, no further information can be provided by Telesis.”

Attempts to contact Mohave County prosecutors in reference to the case were unsuccessful.