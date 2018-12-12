Kingman Railroad Museum spreads locomotive knowledge to younger generations

KINGMAN – In an effort to continue providing additional recreation and education to its community, the Kingman Railroad Museum will present a reading of “Polar Express” at its Children’s Story Hour from 10:30 a.m. to about 11:30 a.m. Friday at 402 E. Andy Devine Ave.

The story will be read by Jacquelynn Spurlock, whose 9-year-old son has loved trains since he was 18 months old. Since train education and awareness is not a popular subject, she said, the museum and story time “opens up the world of trains to a younger audience.”

“Trains are just magical,” Spurlock said. “If we can get younger children access to them, hopefully that love of trains and hobby will continue.”

The event has been up and running for a few months, and has so far covered train safety, educational components of the industry and more. Spurlock chooses books from her son’s collection, the goal being that each has something to do with trains.

The book of choice also varies depending on the audience, she said. A younger audience will be read a story suited to their attention span, while an older crowd, perhaps of ages 9-12, will be presented with more of a technical reading.

“‘Polar Express’” was picked for the month of December obviously for the winter theme that it has,” Spurlock said.

The reading is a family-friendly event, and Spurlock says all are encouraged to attend. After the story time is completed, children and their families will have the opportunity to be surrounded by trains by walking through the museum.



The Kingman Railroad Museum also hosts events geared more toward the area’s adult population. One such event, which takes place the first Saturday of every month, is an oral history presentation. Past presentations have included life experiences of someone who ran a train around Horseshoe Bend and another featuring first-hand accounts from the Doxol explosion in 1973.

Those interested in getting involved with the museum can do so by contacting 928-718-1440, or by going to the museum itself located at 402 E. Andy Devine Ave.

“We are an up-and-coming museum that’s always looking for volunteers,” Spurlock said. “You don’t have to have prior train knowledge or an understanding of model railroading. We just love to keep the museum growing and thriving, and volunteers are a huge part of that.”