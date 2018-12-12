Prep Basketball: Lady Vols fall short in loss to Coconino

KINGMAN – It was almost a historic night for the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team.

The Lady Vols were looking for their first win in program history over Coconino, but couldn't pull it off Tuesday in a 58-52 road loss.

Liberty Cronk led Lee Williams with 11 points, while Hayle Davis scored eight and LaNae Burgess added seven points.

The fourth quarter was a heated battle that featured a number of lead changes. The Lady Vols entered the final stanza with a 36-33 advantage, but found itself trailing after the Lady Panthers sank a 3-pointer.

Cronk would answer back at the 3:42 mark to tie the game. But Coconino later regained the lead and never looked back to improve to 4-0, 2-0 in the 4A Grand Canyon Region.

Lee Williams started the contest out slow – allowing the Lady Panthers to take a 15-2 advantage. That lead didn’t last for long though, as the Lady Vols worked their way back.

“In the second quarter, our strong defense resulted in points,” said Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave. “We put more pressure on the ball, forcing Coconino to throw the ball away.”

Burgess was also important on the offensive side of the ball. Arave said the sophomore point guard made some key plays and a great reverse layup to bring the Lady Vols within two at halftime, 19-17.

Lee Williams kept up the defensive intensity in the third and used Savannah Jimenez’s five bench points to take a three-point lead entering the final quarter.

The Lady Vols (2-2, 0-2) host Flagstaff (3-0, 1-0) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingman 51, Lake Havasu 40

At Lake Havasu, the winning continued Tuesday for the Kingman High School girls basketball team in a 51-40 victory over the Lady Knights (1-3).

The Lady Bulldogs (3-1), who have won three straight, travel to ALA – Ironwood (2-5) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Boys Basketball

Coconino 55, Lee Williams 46

At Coconino, a late rally wasn’t enough Tuesday night as the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team lost 55-46 to the Panthers (2-1, 2-0 4A Grand Canyon Region).

The Vols trailed 36-27 entering the fourth quarter, but rallied within three, 44-41, with 4:30 remaining. Unfortunately, Lee Williams couldn’t complete the comeback attempt.

AJ Herrera finished with 16 points, while Aaron Santos chipped in nine.

The Vols (3-1, 1-1) look to bounce back at 7 p.m. Friday when Flagstaff (1-2, 1-0) comes to town.

Lake Havasu 71, Kingman 47

At Lake Havasu, the Kingman High School boys basketball team remains winless this season after it fell 71-47 to the Knights (4-1) Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (0-4) travel to ALA – Ironwood (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.