Prep Soccer: Vols cruise to win over River Valley

KINGMAN – From the outside looking in, it would seem crazy to think a team with no losses isn’t playing its best, especially after blowing out an opponent 10-1. But the final score doesn’t always tell the whole story.

Lee Williams may have handily defeated River Valley Tuesday night for its third straight regular-season win, but head coach Michael Bertelsbeck knows there is still room for improvement.

“That’s been one of our issues all year – playing down to the level of our opponents,” he said. “We obviously have more talent than we’re showing at times. There is flashes of brilliance out there on the field. We’re getting a lot of production from a lot of guys, but we have to be consistent with our play.”

The Vols did show positive signs offensively in the first half with six goals, but they didn’t tally the opening score until the 27:48 mark when Leonardo Leon found the back of the net.

The scoring spree continued, but then it disappeared late in the first half and that trend carried over for the rest of the contest.

“It took us 10-12 minutes to get on the board and then we had about a 15-minute stretch where we did most of our damage. Then we kind of went dormant again. It’s just one of those things we have to work on – staying on the attack and being consistent with our scoring.”

Lee Williams did stay on the attack following Leon’s goal as Cayden Robles followed with a score about a minute later. TJ Cabonovich was next with a great goal at the 20:46 mark for a 3-0 advantage.

Vols freshman Angel Larios assisted Robles less than two minutes later and the rout was on when Leon added his second goal for a 5-0 advantage.

The final goal of the first half was an own goal by River Valley’s keeper and that would be plenty for Lee Williams to cruise to a 10-1 win behind Leon's three-goal night.

The Vols also added some hardware to their trophy case over the weekend with a first-place finish at the Mohave County Tournament. Lee Williams tied Lake Havasu 2-2 before tallying three straight wins – 3-2 over Coconino, 2-1 over Mohave and 5-1 over Parker in the title game.

“That was a good experience for every single player,” Leon said of the Mohave County Tournament. “It was a lot of soccer. It’s good for you – gives you more experience.”

The Vols (3-0) are on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday against the Dust Devils (0-4).

Girls Soccer

River Valley 3, Lee Williams 2

At River Valley, the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team dropped a tough 3-2 loss Tuesday night to the Lady Dust Devils (2-2).

The Lady Vols (3-2) travel to Wickenburg Tuesday for a 6 p.m. contest.