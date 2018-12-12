Rants and Raves | December 13, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Paul Mosley: Time for Mosley and his lawyer to “man up” and do the right thing. Plead guilty and get on with life. A waste of taxpayers’ money and time.

Song ban, “Baby It’s Cold Outside:” The song some radio stations have banned because of a so-called subliminal message the #METOO movement says denigrates women. Has the country gone nuts? Yes. We always thought it was a great duet.

ADOT registration fee: “A rose by any other name is still a rose.” This isn’t California. Don’t drive your residents out.

Early Russian outreach to Trump camp detailed by Mueller: If Trump would just testify under oath this could be put on the back-burner and the U.S. would save billions of dollars in legal proceedings.

Lawmaker proposes repeal of new $32 vehicle-registration fee: The DPS should have its own funding, but $32 per year per vehicle?! It’s more than the annual registration for my vehicle. Shouldn’t something like this go to the voters for approval? Please rethink this.

Lawmaker proposes repeal of new $32 vehicle-registration fee: As always this fee hurts those who can least afford it the most.

Will Trump listen to Lindsey Graham: Trump won’t listen to anyone. Lindsey Graham or John Kasich would be so much better a fit for president than Trump.